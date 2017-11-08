Gangster Bangali’s brother booked for extortion in Pune

Deceased gangster Feroz Bangali’s younger brother, Riyaz Bangali, and three other suspects have been booked by the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Pune crime branch for allegedly extorting money from real estate developers engaged in illegal constructions in Kondhwa.

Police inspector Milind Gaikwad said that it was the first case where the police have booked a gang which blackmailed builders who were involved in illegal construction in Kondhwa.

“We will investigate the case in detail and all the suspects will be arrested soon. In this case, the builder too was engaged in illegal construction but he lodged a complaint against the suspects,” he said.

“There are other gangs and persons in Kondhwa area, who are extorting money from builders engaged in illegal construction and the police are keeping a tab on their activities,” said Gaikwad.

The AEC has booked Riyaz Bangali in connection with extorting money from a real estate developer Shaha Ejaj Saifuddin (32), a resident of Proviso Apartments in Survey No 46 of Kondhwa.

Besides, Bangali, the other suspects booked have been identified as Ameen Shaikh, Akbar Abdul Karim alias Akbar Chabi and Rafique Thapa.

According to the Kondhwa police, Bangali and his associates hatched a conspiracy and collectively demanded an extortion sum of ₹10 lakh from the complainant. The suspects threatened Shaha that they would demolish his under construction building and murder him if he fails to pay the extortion amount, Kondhwa police said.

The suspects called the victim to Hotel Kareem in Kausarbaug where he was threatened with dire consequences.

Fearing an imminent threat to his life, Shaha gave ₹2 lakh as extortion money to the suspects. It was on November 6 that he filed a detailed complaint at the Kondhwa police station after which an FIR was lodged, said Gaikwad.

According to the police, Bangali was a criminal on record and had four criminal cases lodged against him. He was also externed from city limits in 2009.

History-sheeter Feroz Bangali

Feroz Bangali died in police custody on June 28, 2009. He was arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999. Six cases under the stringent law had been invoked against Bangali, including five with the Kondhwa police and one with the Haveli police . The Bangali-run criminal gang had wreaked havoc in Kondhwa. Bangali and his associates had allegedly grabbed properties like flats, shops and land worth crores of rupees in Kondhwa and Haveli since 2008.

He was also prosecuted under MCOCA in a murder case connected to a property dispute, but was acquitted.