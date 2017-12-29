Going green: Six Pune colleges bag clean campus tag

Six colleges out of 80 educational institutions from the city excelled in the ‘Green College, Clean College' (GCCC) Competition.

Among the six colleges, Sir Parashurambhau College (SP) bagged the first prize, the second prize went to Tikaram Jaganath College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Khadki, while Fergusson College and Banuben Nanavati College of Architecture jointly shared the third prize.

HV Desai College and DES Law College won the consolation prize, while Symbiosis College for Management Studies, Shri Manilal Nanavati Vocational Training Institute for Women, Bharati Vidyapeeth environment department and Institute of Management and Career Courses were awarded certificates of participation.

A college initiative by Kirloskar and Vasundhara Club, Kirloskar Vasundhara Eco Rangers (KVER) has been active for three years, said Virendra Chitrav, festival director, Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival. “Around 80 colleges from Pune city associated themselves with this noble cause of environment protection,” said Chitrav.

The award will be given on January 7 at Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskrutik Bhavan, Ghole road. It consists of a trophy and certificate. According to organisers, in the past two years, all the colleges were involved in the (GCCC) mission. “This year, we have instituted a GCCC trophy on competitive basis, which will have topics like water audit, energy audit, pollution, biodiversity and waste management for colleges to focus on.

Sixteen colleges out of 80 were shortlisted in the first round on the basis of performance. Of the 16 institutions, 10 submitted their work captured in a film. Chitrav said, “Our jury members evaluated the films by students teams on GCCC and later visited college campuses.”

Students and teachers reacted to the result with pride and enthusiasm. Dilip Sheth, principal of SP College said, “I feel proud that all our hard work has been recognised. “We have started initiatives like clean campus, digital campus, safe campus and knowledge campus. We conduct yearly green audits to understand how and where to reduce our carbon footprints. Every year, we analyse and focus on no wastage of electricity, and are keen on the readings of the energy audit, bio diversity audit. We follow them well so that we can avoid wastage of electricity and energy.”

Harshada Abhyankar, student of Class 12 at SP college, said, “It was a great experience to see all our efforts bring the college a prize. I got to see the college from a different perspective, especially when we started working on bio diversity research. It was a learning process apart from text books and our environment professor Kavita Baraskar has been a great help.”

For Shubangi Patil, coordinator of the environment and science department, Tikaram Jaganath College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Khadki, it was a fantastic year with students helping them achieve the green college badge. “We prepared about 22 different types of activities from planting a medicinal garden, to holding an anti-plastic drive, e-waste collection, zero waste management project and even had a ‘no vehicle’ day. Although six students made the final film, the entire environment department helped in achieving this award.”

Harshada Bhandar,student of third year Bsc said, “We decided to take part as we already had a lot of environment related activities. We were keen on doing our bit to save the environment and to care about plants.”

Rupali Gaikwad, head of environmental science department at Fergusson College, sounded elated after the results were announced. “We are doing different activities and holding different drives, including plantation drives where we plant different native plants,” said Gaikwad.

According to Gaikwad, the college conducted a cleanliness drive on the campus and across the Mula-Mutha river banks. “We are trying to make our college plastic free and have taken measures towards achieving it. We try to keep our college festivals ecofriendly,” said Gaikwad.