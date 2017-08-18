Green corridor saves yet another life; Heart transported in record time from Pune to Mumbai

The heart of a 22 year old female who died of a road accident was transported via green corridor from Pune to Mumbai within just 1 hour 49 minutes in the wee hours of Thursday.

The 22 year old woman met with a road traffic accident and sustained severe head injury in Pune, on August 16. She was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic for emergency treatment. However the patient was declared brain dead on the same day by the doctors in the hospital. The family members of young woman came forward to donate her organs.

The young patient’s husband consented for her heart, Lungs, Liver and Kidneys to be donated. The lungs were sent to Chennai for transplant and the heart to Mumbai. The heart was retrieved from Ruby Hall Hospital, Pune, by the transplant team at Fortis Hospital, Mulund. The donor heart from Pune was transferred out of Ruby Hall Hospital at 1:47am on Thursday, following the green corridor laid between Pune and Mumbai, covering 143 kilometre by road to reach Fortis Hospital, Mulund at 3:36 am.

Dr Anvay Mulay, Head of Cardiac Transplant Team, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said that the medical social workers and nursing units worked with the donor hospitals to retrieve the donor hearts, working in tandem with the civic authorities to transport it to the Operation Theatre in record time.

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) Pune, since August 2015, there has been 29 green corridors with co-ordination between Pune Police and ZTCC.