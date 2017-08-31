GST Impact: Decreasing demand of animal for Bakri Eid

Rainy season and economic slowdown have hit sales of animals ahead of Bakri Eid. The festival falls on September 2 . With the festival coming after demonetisation, the demand for goats in markets is lowest as compared to the past few years.

Danish Chaudhari, a goat seller at Bhavani Peth, said, “I had sold 95 animals in 2016 but the figure till today is just 25. Demonetisation and GST have severely hit goat market. The cost of an average goat (30 kg) is around Rs 15,000, but we are not getting buyers despite lowering the price to Rs 10,000.’’ Chaudhari plans to sell around 50 animals this season.

Safdar Shaikh, a Nana Peth-based goat trader and owner of Shalimar Traders that deals with goat fodder said,“Adverse climate and economic slowdown have dipped the demand for goat.There is a 50% decrease in demand as I have sold 65 animals now as compared to 135 last year. Goat selling is not under the GST slab but increased price of other services has hit our business.”

Shaikh said, “The decreasing demand for animals will continue till 2020-22 as Eid falls 15 days earlier than the previous year and will be celebrated during the rainy season.’’

Rahim Pathan, one of the purchaser of goat said, ‘‘Because of adverse climate (rainy season), there is a possibility of the animal becoming ill and hence there is tendency of avoiding animal purchase this year.”

Deonar abattoir Mumbai received only 1.5 lakh animals this year till Tuesday as compared to 3.5 lakh animals i 2016.Goats are being trucked to Mumbai from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and rural Maharashtra.

Goat sold at Rs 4 lakh

Many traders visit the Bakri Bazaar at Kausar Baug Market in Kondhwa before Bakri Eid.They come from nearby districts and from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Shalimar Traders owner Safdar Shaikh sold two most expensive goats at Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh each. He said, “Brown and white ‘Kohinoor 2’ of 148 kg was sold at Rs 4 lakh and ‘Mirza the Tiger’ of 130 kg was sold at Rs1.75 lakh. Both the animals were brought from Lucknow to Pune. People buy goats that have at least two teeth and aged one year. “The goat priced at ₹4 lakh have four teeth and is considered the best buy,” he said.