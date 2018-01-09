HCC bags another contract for constructing 8 metro stations on second metro corridor

The Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC), in a joint venture with AL FARA’A, has bagged yet another contract for the construction of Metro stations on the second corridor of the Pune Metro Rail project.

The HCC-AL FARA’A bagged the ₹484-crore contract for building elevated Metro stations on the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor, which is going to be constructed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro).

HCC and AL FARA’A are currently undertaking a joint venture with HCC as the lead partner, owning 51 per cent of shares. The contract is for the construction of eight elevated Metro rail stations which include Vanaz, Anandnagar, Ideal Colony, NAL Stop, Garware College, Deccan, Sambhaji Park and Pune Municipal Corporation on line two of the Pune Metro Rail project.

The work involves general and structural civil works of the station buildings as well as the architectural and site development works associated with it. The 14.66-km long line two of the Pune Metro is completely elevated and has 16 stations, out of which, eight are being built by HCC.

This is the second order that HCC has received from the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) for its Pune Metro Rail project. The earlier order was to construct nine elevated stations on line one, which will run between Pimpri Chinchwad and Swargate.

“We are honoured to receive the second order from Maha-Metro. HCC has been undertaking challenging assignments in Metro development and this second order from MMRCL reflects our ability to execute complex assignments,” said Arun Karambelkar, president and CEO-E&C, HCC Ltd.

HCC has been associated with six packages of the Delhi Metro project, totaling 18.14-km of tunnels and 13 underground stations. In the Kolkata Metro project, HCC had constructed 6.47-km of tunnels across six packages that included four underground stations. In the first Mumbai Metro project , the company had built six elevated stations. Currently, HCC is executing a section of the Mumbai Metro’s third line involving 3,115-m long twin bored tunnels and four underground stations as well as a section of the Bangalore Metro Rail project involving a 6,340-m long elevated corridor including a road-cum-rail flyover and five Metro stations.