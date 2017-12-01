Here’s why Pune city is unlikely to see any new projects in the near future

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has projected a fall in its revenue target by ₹1,831 crore this year. This is likely to impact the developmental projects in the city.

With the last quarter approaching, standing committee chairman Murlidhar Mohol held a review meeting with the municipal administration and asked them to give the financial details. Municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar presented the existing revenue income as well as projected income till March end.

The Pune civic body prepared a ₹5,998 crore budget for the year 2017-18, but the administration has given a projection of only ₹4,167.98 crore revenue till March end. The PMC administration has been able to collect ₹2,131.05 crore revenue till September 30 and has assured the standing committee that they would be able to reach up to ₹4,167.98 crore till March end.

As per the municipal administration, the civic body will need to spent almost ₹2,600 crore on salaries and other essential works. Almost ₹400 crore worth developmental projects are going on in the city. Considering this, the administration may avoid budgeting for any new project and only complete the pending works.

Standing committee chairman Mohol has called the budget revision meeting on December 4 and in this meeting elected members and the administration will chalk out a strategy as to how to go forward on this issue.