Horsing around, Pune teen gallops away from home; kidnap case registered

A 15-year-old boy from Mangdewadi area under the jurisdiction of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station was reported missing a few days ago. The parents of Atharva Arun Bhoj claimed that he has been missing since October 30.

According to Hawaldar RG Ghanwat of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case said, Bhoj, whose uncle earns a living by taking people on a horse ride in exchange of money, is fascinated by horses and has run away to be around horses.

“He is a Class 10 student and does not want to study. He wants to be around horses. We have registered a case of kidnapping for the purpose of investigation. I know a few horse rearers in the city and the search for the boy is on track. He has slipped out of our grip a couple of times but I will find him,” said Hawaldar Ghanwat while speaking to Hindustan Times.

According to the complaint, the 15-year-old is 5’1” tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt with denim and Kolhapuri footwear.

The parents claim that he had Rs 140 with him before he went missing. The case in the matter was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Even though the teenager went missing on October 30, the case was registered on November 4 at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station by the boy’s mother Sujata Arun Bhoj, 36. The Bhoj family lives in a flat in Bhairavnath Heights in Mangdewadi area.

Incidentally, two other cases of kidnapping were also registered with the Pune rural police on November 5, a day after Bhoj was reported kidnapped. While a woman from Indapur was kidnapped around 5 pm on Sunday and a 16-year-old girl was also kidnapped from the area near her house in Shirur, around the same time.