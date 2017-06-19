How a woman framed a fake gang-rape case in Pune

A case of gang-rape reported on Saturday by a woman who had claimed that she was raped in a moving car by two men, was proven to be fake by the Pune rural police officials . The woman had claimed to have been raped by two men in a Fortuner car at Shindawane ghat, along the Uruli Kanchan-Jejuri route while returning from a pilgrimage from Narayanpur, said Sandeep Pakhale, additional police superintendent (rural), Baramati.

The accused, Prakash Chavan and Ajay Navale, were brought in for questioning on Saturday after the woman had claimed that she remembered the registration number of the car in which she had been allegedly raped, the police said.

The woman had said that she had reached the Loni Kalbhor police station with the help of two bikers after the incident, following which the police had questioned the two bikers as well. The police noticed some irregularities in their answers which led them to investigate an alleged plot against the two youth in the Fortuner car.

The police have identified the brains behind the alleged plot as Dada Gavhan and Sandeep Jagdale. The police are on the lookout for them while the two accused youth were let go after questioning, additional SP Pakhale said.

Gavhan and Jagdale also have previous charges against them and had allegedly hatched the plan against Chavan and Navale over personal animosity.

The woman who had earlier stated that she was in her 30s also turned out to be in her 40s with two children, a daughter and a son, said the police. While her daughter is married, the son is a 10th standard drop out who currently has a job.

According to a statement released by Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe, the woman was found to be a vegetable vendor. She had also spoken with Satish Mathur, director general of police (DGP), Maharashtra, Suvez Haque, superintendent of Pune police (rural) and Sandeep Pakhale, additional police superintendent (rural), Baramati on Saturday.