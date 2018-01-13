I like to identify myself as the son of a famous father and the father of a famous son, says Rishi Kapoor at PIFF

The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) Forum began on a nostalgic note on Saturday with actor Rishi Kapoor speaking of his family’s role in the Hindi film industry. “Out of the 105 years of Hindi film industry, the well-known Kapoor Khandaan (Kapoor family) has contributed for at least 90 years,” said Rishi Kapoor, actor and son of renowned actor Raj Kapoor. “It is an advantage to be born in the epic Kapoor family and to be known by that name, but is also a burden because a lot is expected from you.” He also added that an actor cannot be forced on the audience as it is the audience who chooses an actor and a politician.

While talking about his 45-year-long journey in the field of cinema, Rishi Kapoor said, “I like to identify myself as the son of a famous father and the father of a famous son. During the first 25 years of my acting career, all I was asked to do was to wear jerseys, romance heroines, sing and dance around trees and travel to exquisite locations to film it. This is my second chance at acting with new directors and actors.”

He further stated that, “An actor represents a certain time capsule and I strongly believe that no one can ever play the role of Akbar of Mughal-e-Azam better than my grandfather Prithiviraj Kapoor. And I am still averse when it comes to a remake of classic. In my opinion, one must never tamper the classic.” While concluding the session, he expressed that Marathi cinema is reaching new heights today and felt sorry for not being able to act in it till date. He also bespoke of his disliking for current music genres and lyrics used in the recent era of Hindi cinema.

In the afternoon, two sessions were postponed with only director Gajendra Ahire speaking about his Marathi film ‘Pimpal’ with Samar Nakhate, the vice-president of PIFF. “I decided to do a story on the subject portrayed in the movie as it was my son who narrated it and the story is about the restlessness and a search for something. It is basically centered around the idea that ‘one tries to find something which is lost and at times, doesn’t know what he or she is searching for’.