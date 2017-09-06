IAmGauri protest in Pune to condemn Gauri Lankesh murder

PUNE: Various city-based organisations and individuals have planned a protest to condemn the murder of Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh. The protest will take place in the afternoon at 4 pm opposite S P College on Tialk Road.

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her house in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. She was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrika, often writing against right wing organisations and communal violence in the country.

After the news of her murder spread, city-based activists and citizens decided to organise the protest opposite at SP College and appealed to citizens to participate. Pune Union of Journalists (PUWJ) condemned the murder while demanding immediate implementation of an act to protect journalists.

Organisers appealed to residents to bring banners stating ‘I am Gauri Lankesha’. Messages about the protest are spreading through social media under the hastag #IAmGauri.