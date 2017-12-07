IISER raises Rs 1.4 crore for exchange programme with University of Glasgow

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and the University of Calcutta, along with the University of Glasgow, have partnered to secure a joint funding worth ₹1.4 crore from the Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility scheme. This will allow a bilateral exchange of students, both post-graduate and undergraduate, and faculty, over a period of two years.

The scheme is to allow almost 30 mobilities between the University of Glasgow and the two Indian institutions, IISER officials informed. While mobility opportunity for Glasgow teaching staff and students is three and seven, respectively, for the Indian institutes, the scheme entails eight exchange opportunities for teaching staff, two for their training and 10 such opportunities for the students.

The funding is to encourage knowledge and research collaboration between the two Indian universities and the 566-year-old University of Glasgow.“The University of Glasgow has long and distinguished links with academic colleagues and business partners in India. The first Indian University of Glasgow students arrived in 1870 and the first graduate was Gopal Chandra Roy from Bengal, who qualified as a doctor in 1871. He was followed in 1897 by Dr Marbai Ardesir Vakil from Mumbai, who was not only our first female Indian graduate, but also our first female graduate from Asia,” said Prof Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice- chancellor, University of Glasgow.

Teams of graduate students and staff in chemistry, physics, education and biology, from Glasgow and IISER Pune have already been identified. They will make research visits between the two cities over the next 24 months, the officials informed.

On the current scenario of partnership, Naresh Sharma, head of the international relations office at IISER Pune said, “The University of Glasgow has understood the structure and value of our five-year degree programme and how it harmonised with their flagship M.Sc degrees. This new award affords a fantastic opportunity for IISER students to work with leading scientists in Glasgow and we are really looking forward to welcoming the group of Glasgow undergraduates. They will come to Pune in mid-2018 for 10 months to work in our research labs.”

Further, with the University of Calcutta, University of Glasgow has had a longstanding partnership focused on languages and history which has led to joint research and publications of several journals and books.