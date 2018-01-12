In a bizarre incident, 11 dogs and 18 crows found dead in Pune’s Rajendranagar

The residents of Rajendranagar woke up to multiple dead bodies of dogs and crows in their area on Thursday morning. Incidentally, three dogs were found dead in the same locality on Wednesday morning as well.

"We have received a complaint from a resident of the area. We have registered an FIR and have sent the bodies of the animals for post-mortem.A case will be registered based on the report," said the station officer at Senadatta police chowky under Vishrambaug police station jurisdiction.

Police recorded the deaths of five dogs and eight crows in the area on Thursday morning, but six more dogs and 10 more crows were found dead in the locality on Friday evening, according to the police.

The case in the matter was filed by Rahul Mankar, a resident of Rajendranagar. Mankar said that this was the first such incident in the locality. However, when asked whether something triggered the deaths of the dogs, he said that there was no stray dog related trouble in the area.

"There used to be 15-20 dogs in the area. Now we can only see two or three dogs roaming on the street. We have found bodies of dogs and crows twice in one day. There is a canal nearby where, I suspect, more bodies were disposed off," said Mankar.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The report is expected in a couple of days. Based on the report, we'll file a case. It has components of Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as a few sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960," said police sub-inspector R Mulani of Vishrambaug police station.

The incident has come to light just a few months after four dogs were poisoned and over 15 were burnt to death in Baner.