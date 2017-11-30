In-laws booked for driving  Wakad woman to suicide

Five members of a family were booked on Tuesday for domestic violence and abetment to suicide of the wife of one of them. The five members of the family were identified as Siddharth Somnath Gaikwad, his father Somnath Gaikwad, his brother Shyam Somnath Gaikwad, Shyam's wife and the Gaikwad brothers' mother.

The case was filed a day after Siddharth's wife consumed poison in their home and succumbed to it at a private hospital in Wakad on Monday. Kalpana alias Nisha Siddharth Gaikwad, 30, had married the accused around ten years ago, according to the complaint filed in the case.

A case under Section 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed against the five Gaikwads at Wakad police station. However, they were not arrested in the case. “They are all in Osmanabad for the last rites. We will speak to them, hear their version and then take further steps when they return,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) ML Jadhav of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

Nisha was a mother of two children, a nine-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter, according to PSI Jadhav. “They were married for almost 10 years. For the first years, they treated her fine. However, in the past two years, the family had started torturing her. The family members abused her, husband and his brother used to hit her. They kept her from contacting her parents as well,” PSI Jadhav said.

When asked about what had changed two years ago, PSI Jadhav said that it is a part of investigation.

The complaint was filed by Sushila Bhosale, the 55-year-old mother of the deceased woman, according to the police. The Bhosale family reside in Zafrabad region of Jalna district of Maharashtra. After marriage, Kalpana lived with her husband in Ramabai Ambedkar Colony in Wakad area of Pune, according to the complaint.

The family members suspected that Nisha's character was flawed and that she had an extra marital affair, according to the complaint. The family allegedly constantly tortured her verbally, physically and mentally over the suspicion. The family members urged her to drink a poisonous medicine which claimed her life, according to the police.