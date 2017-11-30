In Pune, Nana Patekar lashes out at Raj Thackeray, says Thackeray just lost his vote

The war of words between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and renowned actor Nana Patekar escalated further on Thursday after the latter said that the MNS has lost his vote.

Reacting sarcastically to the comments made by MNS chief, actor Nana Patekar said that every person has a right to state his or her opinion and Raj Thackeray has only lost a vote with his comments.

Patekar, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla near Pune, said, “There is not much damage caused to MNS except that they have lost one vote.”

Earlier, when the issue of hawkers was at its peak in Mumbai, actor Nana Patekar sided with the hawkers. Reacting to Patekar’s support to the hawkers over the violence by MNS workers to evict them from railway stations, Thackeray had said that interference from Patekar in this matter was unnecessary. He even stated that at a time when Marathi movies were not getting screens in theatres, it was MNS who raised the issue while at that time Nana Patekar preferred to remain silent.