Independent English School Association organises protest over RTE reimbursements

Independent English School Association (IESA) demanding reimbursements for Right to Education (RTE) among others, held a protest on August 28 in front of the Central building. Starting from 10.30 am till 4.30 pm, almost 100 individuals joined the agitation to protest against a number of issues, including the pending reimbursements for RTE, along with other provisions to sustain the budget schools.

According to the president of IESA and Principal of Saraswati Bhuvan English School, Jagrutti Dharmadhikari, they were at the Central Building to hand over a memorandum with their demands to G K Mhamane,director,Secondary School Education and request for a discussion. However, they could only manage to have an audience with his secretary.

“The outcome of the discussion is that we have stipulated a period of 2 months for them to take appropriate action. If they flout this or ignore it and no action is taken, we will stop Right to education (RTE) admissions at our schools from the next year,” she said

One of their demands was to release the Class 10 syllabus with its new changes by December end or beginning of January, so that schools could take appropriate preparations for teaching their children. On that front she added, “We only managed to meet the secretary who has for now assured that the syllabus will be released by December. We hope it comes true.”