India’s first womb transplant recipients to undergo embryo transfer in Pune

Two women who underwent India's first womb transplant in May this year will now undergo embryo implants early next year.

Doctors at a Pune hospital conducted two consecutive uterine transplants on May 18 and May 19 this year. The first recipient of the womb transplant was a 21-year-old woman from Solapur who was born without a uterus, while the second womb transplant was successfully performed on a 24-year-old woman from Baroda who was suffering from Asherman’s Syndrome (scar tissue in the uterus).

Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, medical director of Pune’s Galaxy Care Laparoscopy Institute (GCLI), where the transplants were performed, said, "Both the transplanted patients are doing well. The first patient from Solapur has menstruated for the first time in her life as she was born without the uterus. She has had regular periods for the last six months at a 25-day interval.

“The second patient from Baroda has also menstruated six times since the transplant. This indicates normal functioning of the uterus which is very important."

Puntambekar added that the first step is an anatomically present uterus and the second step is a naturally functioning uterus. "Now, the third step is the formation of the baby in the transplanted uterus. Since both the patients have had no problems in terms of infection, organ rejection and were never hospitalised in the last six months we have decided to implant the embryos in the first patient from Solapur in January 2018."

Speaking about the second patient, Dr Puntambekar said that the second lady will be having the embryos transplanted after February 2018.

He said that the reason for waiting so long for the embryo implant is that the ladies should be on minimum dose of immunosuppressants so that the pregnancy does not lead to any infection so the aby does not have any side effects.

"We expect the baby to be born in September 2018 for Solapur woman. The baby will be delivered by caesarean section as the uterus is not transplanted with the nerves and so the woman will not have labour pains," he added.