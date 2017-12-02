Indian Army can carry out more surprise surgical strikes, says General Rawat

The Indian Army is prepared to carry out another round of surgical strikes in the enemy territory and those lethal attacks need not be similar like previous ones so that the enemy will not know about them, said Army Chief General Bipin Rawat while addressing a gathering of students, defence strategists and intellectuals during the release of the book ‘Securing India the Modi Way’, authored by journalist and national security analyst Nitin Gokhale at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) auditorium on Friday.

“There are various options before us when it comes to surgical strikes. It is based on the element of surprise which means to keep the other side guessing and must be something new,” Gen Rawat said when asked about whether India was ready to go for the next round of surgical strikes if required. Gen Rawat said that Myanmar surgical strike sent the right message across to the adversaries.

Regarding the infrastructural development in China border area, Gen Rawat said that road infrastructure was being developed and work was being done with faster pace. “We are also getting sophisticated surveillance and reconnaissance devices and have abundant ammunition to tackle our enemy,” he said.

Referring to the cadre review of other ranks (OR) personnel, Gen Rawat said that 1.40 lakh OR personnel will be promoted with effect from January 1, 2018. Rawat said, “It’s very tough to get promotions in the Army and a meagre 0.18 per cent officers rise to the rank of a two star general. For the junior commissioned officers (JCO) and other ranks, the pyramid is even steeper. The cadre review of JCOs was pending with the government for over 10 years. It has now been approved and will be implemented from January 1, 2018, which includes promotion of 1.40 lakh JCOs. Besides, 457 new Subedar Major vacancies will be filled,” he said.

The programme was organised by Pune International Centre (PIC), a think tank based in Pune engaged in carrying out in bringing out cutting edge policy research papers and engaging in meaningful conversations with intellectuals from different walks of life for achieving national goals of social innovation, progress and development.

The book was launched by Gen Rawat in the presence of dignitaries like newly appointed Lt Gen DR Soni, GOC in Chief, Southern Command; Air Chief Marshal (retd) PV Naik; Lt Gen (retd ) DB Shekatkar, Air Marshal (retd ) Bhushan Gokhale and Prashant Girabane, honorary director PIC.

Digitisation a boon but human touch is important: Gen Rawat

Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on Friday said that digitisation of defence accounts has proved to be boon for the armed forces defence accounting system but the human interaction between the facilitator and beneficiaries will always remain. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the launch of “Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)” at Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers), PDCA (O), at Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment.

The function was attended by Army Commander, Southern Command, Lt Gen DR Soni; Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, Upendra Sah, Indian Defence Account Service ( IDAS), senior Officers of the Army and defence accounts department.

Gen Rawat applauded the initiatives taken by the Pune Controller of Defence Accounts PCDA (O) office in rendering prompt and efficient services to the Army officers. He said that use of information technology (IT) in the form of IVRS would ensure additional communication channel for officers posted to areas having no internet connectivity.

The Indian Army chief said that though IVRS has been launched and was a digital platform, the human touch must be continued between the army officers and the office of PCDA. General Rawat also appreciated the role of officers and staff of PCDA (O), Pune for implementation of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) orders in time bound and efficient manner. A booklet on the implementation of 7th CPC was also released by the General on the occasion. The General was confident that the synergy between the army officers and PCDA (O) continues in the coming years.

The IVRS system was earlier inaugurated in May 2016 on pilot basis for testing and security clearance purposes. The IVRS has received security clearance from Integrated Head Quarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi. The information is being provided in Hindi and English wherein the officer may login through landline/mobile numbers and T-Pin will be generated to access the IVRS system. The information can be obtained through 9 menus which includes details of salary, adjustment of part II orders, details of various claims and TA/DA advances drawn by the army officers.

Upendra Sah, IDAS, Addl. CGDA emphasised the need to continuously upgrade the system as per inputs from Army Headquarters. PCDA (O) is the first office to launch its official website. He also commended PCDA (O) for the professionalism in official functioning. He said that through IVRS, all army officers can get up to date information 24 X 7, 365 days.

The welcome address was delivered by Avinash Dikshit, IDAS, PCDA (O). PCDA (O) highlighted the need for processing of part-II orders online for real time adjustment of pay and allowances. The Chief of Army Staff awarded commendation card to Dr Khumkar Mahesh Suresh, Addl.CDA for his dedication and meritorious services to Indian Army Officers.