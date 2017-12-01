Indians are unaware of deep bond between India and Japan, says this Hindi-speaking Japanese professor in Pune

If it was not for Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Japan would not have stood on its feet again. This was right after the Second World War and now it is continued in the form of PM Narendra Modi looking forward to strengthen business, economic and cultural ties between the two countries,” said Tomio Mizokami.

Mizokami, 76, who speaks excellent Hindi, Bengali and English, was delivering a lecture on Wednesday on the historical ties between India and Japanese relationship. The lecture had a jam-packed audience from all walks of life at the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth (TMV) auditorium.

Mizokami, professor Emeritus, Osaka University of Foreign studies, president, Kansai Japan India Cultural society, is on a tour for 45 days, covering 14 cities spread across the word.

“I don’t mind speaking in Punjabi too, for I have been invited to speak in Chandigarh,” he said. “Did you know prime minister Narendra Modi also paid obeisance in temple in Kyoto, such is the closeness in our worship of Gods that even some of the words in Japanese and Hindi are similar.”

Mizokami felt that Indians are not aware of the deep bond between both the countries and he wanted more and more interaction. “I used to come to India very often but due to my ill health, I cannot travel much. The only change I saw is that everything has become expensive.”

Mizokami said that Pune is a cultural and educational city and there is lots to learn here. “I lived in Pune for a year in my youth and feel bad that I couldn’t learn Marathi. I wish I can study now.”

Deepak Tilak inaugurated the lecture by lighting the lamp. He said it is important to hold such lectures where students and history lovers can interact. It is important for such events to happen given the prospects of building good cultural and economic relations with Japan.

The lecture was about the historical relations between India and Japan where he highlighted various unknown facts. Interestingly, Rasbihari Bose, Boddhistava, and the international military engineering all have something common with Japan. Using old photographs, and also showing a clip from an Indian film – Bose- a Forgotten Hero (2004), Mizokami highlighted the strong relations between the two countries.