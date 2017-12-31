Is celebrating New Year at home the new in thing for Pune youth?

Amidst all the plans to have the perfect welcome for the New Year, a new trend is seen emerging in the city, especially among the working youth, of celebrating the last day of the year in your cosy homes with family and friends.

“It is the last day of the year and we hardly get to meet each other while at work,” said Mayuri Lonare, an urban planner working in the city.

“I celebrate New Year with our friends. Since we are all from the same school and stay far away from home, we prefer to stay at home and enjoy together, chatting and catching up instead of dancing outside,” added Mayuri.

Some feel that the last day is also much safer to be at home. A marketing professional Pooja Raut felt that Pune is no longer safe with a lot of people drinking and driving making it dangerous to even walk on the roads. “At home, it is safe and we can enjoy much more with friends.”

While some prefer to save money on the last day like Ritish Raut, also a marketing professiona, who said, “Enjoying at home is light on the pocket. Besides, we are a big group and it is difficult to manage if everyone is going out as well as to spend so much.”

Even software engineers nowadays feel the pinch of rise in price. “I don’t believe in wasting money and the prices to even eat dinner are horrendous,” said Pragati Bhuchunde, a software engineer. “I prefer celebrating December 31 with my friends who are practically my family here as we hardly meet each other. Hence, home is the best.”

Another techie-turned-entrepreneur Tushar Pakhare felt that one must use the last day to rewind and look back. “I think it's invaluably necessary to take a moment to pause and reflect upon myself, pause to appreciate and evaluate the happenings through the year and plan ahead. Just like many, my December 31 is largely about solitude. It's not about holding back, it's more of curiosity about myself. Our startup networking team is jamming at Kharadi on January 1 which happens to be a Monday.”

Quaneez Sukhrani, a RTI activist, would rather meet her friends over lunch than think of stepping out in the evening. “The traffic is at its worst and the most dangerous with many drunk and drive cases happening. I am an avid TV lover and love watching all the specials for New Year and relax with my cats at home,” she said.