IT professionals delete street garbage issue from the ‘Kondhwa screen’

A twelve-member group of residents of Kausarbaug in Kondhwa, led predominantly by IT professionals working at some of the top tech majors in the city, hit ctrl+alt+delete on street garbage issue in their area. There was only one choice they made then.

Working under the umbrella of Initiative for Peace and Harmony (IPH), these software pros, brooms in hand, physically carried out a public garbage clearance drive on Sunday morning in the Kausarbaug area.

Inayat Kazi, an IT professional with FIS Global said, “Isn’t it strange that we often dream of a clean city, but we are ourselves responsible for the mess? The issue of waste disposal must concern us all. I am glad that a number of like-minded, responsible individuals from different backgrounds responded and participated wholeheartedly.”

Rehan Sayed who works with iPlace India added that everyone in the area keeps themselves and their houses clean, but it doesn’t make sense to remove the trash from the house only to put it on the streets. “Since this is an area I pass by quite often and I felt that something should be done about it. We did whatever was in our capabilities to move towards a cleaner neighbourhood,” he said, adding “It’s the responsibility of everyone who is educated and working in multinational companies to stop boasting about how clean foreign countries are and to make a difference here.”

Armaan Parwani from Amdocs, Pune, who was part of the sweep team, said It was a great opportunity to lend a helping hand for a cause that he feels so strongly about. “Garbage lying all around is an eyesore, and such an initiative surely helps gain public attention to these issues,” he said.

The cleanliness campaign began at the main gate of the road to the Kausarbaug mosque, situated opposite Hotel Zam Zam, around 8.30 am. Thereafter, the mask- and glove-wearing volunteers, dressed in ‘uniform’, special t-shirts, went towards Manish Park and cleaned the footpaths of waste.

Senior Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health inspector Amar Shere said, “Area residents must learn a lesson from this group of highly educated youth who are spending their time and energy for conserving the environment and keeping the area clean.”

PMC sweeper, Sharda Jadhav, who was, for a change, adopting a supervisory role, added: “It shows that there are people who understand the problems of street sweepers and also helps in greater awareness about keeping surroundings clean.”

“Kausarbaug residents must shun their laziness and adopt hygienic and disciplined method of disposing of garbage,” she added.