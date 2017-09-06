Jewellery worth Rs 1,35,000 stolen from devotee during Ganpati visarjan

The 11-day Ganesh festival culminated with massive crowds of devotees gathering to witness the immersion of Ganpati idols during the visarjan processions which began from Laxmi road and ended near Tilak road.

Jewellery worth Rs 1,35,000 was reportedly stolen from one devotee, while a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000 was stolen from another. The two cases were registered under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Vishrambaug police station.

The old Pune area, home to major Ganapti crowd attractions, including the Dagdusheth Halwai mandir, Tilak road, Laxmi road and Alka chowk, all fall under the jurisdiction of the Vishrambaug police station. The police are in the process of registering various other offences.

Around 8,500 policemen were deployed all over the city, while CCTV cameras were used to monitor activity in the most crowded parts of the city.

The police were also responsible for keeping the crowd from getting unruly. However, clashes between mandal workers, journalists and police were reported from some crowded areas.

Reporters from local media organisations got into a tiff with Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police, Cyber Crime.

People climbed buildings, trees and streetlamps to get a good view of the major mandals passing through Alka chowk. Tension was evident between people trying to get close to the stand where Mukta Tilak, mayor of Pune and descendant of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, was seated along with other dignitaries.