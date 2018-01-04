Bhima-Koregaon violence: Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid booked

Pune police have booked Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid for promoting enmity between two groups and instigating violence.

Mevani and Khalid had attended the “Elgar Parishad”, an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in the city on December 31.

In the FIR, the duo has been accused of making provocative speech, in which they said, “We can make this battle of Bhima Koregaon as a future. They attacked first, the time is to retaliate.”

Both have been charged under section 153(a), 505 and 177 of Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by Akshay Gautam Bikkad at Deccan Gymkhana police station, which was transferred to Vishrambaug police station.

Violent protests broke out between two communities during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district. The violence left a man dead and four others injured on January 1.

Police have filed an FIR against group of youths “bearing blue flags” in connection with death of 29-year-old Rahul Phatangale.

Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, which the forces of the British East India Company had won over those of the Peshwa.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community — then considered untouchables — were part of the East India Company’s forces and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits over the Brahminical Peshwas.