Juvenile among 4 apprehended for attempted murder in Kothrud

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended along with three others for the attempted murder of a Kothrud resident on Sunday evening.

The three others were identified as Pratik Rajendra Kasar alias Bunty, 19, Amit Babasaheb Jagtap, 19 and Mayur Rakesh Gulab Kumbre alias Nagya, 22, according to the police. While Bunty and Nagya are residents of Kothrud, Jagtap is a resident of Mulshi, Dongargaon.

Ganesh Malekar, 25, a resident of the area near Chandani chowk, Kothrud, was attacked by the three men and the boy while he was with his friend, Nikhil Salunkhe and Salunkhe's relative, according to the police. The two were dropping the relative, a woman, to her house near Hamraj Mitra mandal around 5.45 pm, when the four entered the area on two motorcycles and started using expletives while brandishing weapons at the public in the area, according to the complaint.

The four did it in order to create fear among the people in the area before Malekar and his friend interfered, the police said. The four men were enraged after being asked to leave and attacked the two men with sickles and iron rods, police said.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 504 (insult with intention of invoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4(25) off Arms Act and Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the four at Kothrud police station.