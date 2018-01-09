Kabir Kala Manch booked for instigating violence at Bhima Koregaon

Pune police, on Monday, booked members of the Kabir Kala Manch for promoting enmity between two groups and instigating violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1. Kabir Kala Manch member Sudhir Dhavale and others had participated in the ‘Elgar Parishad’, an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, at Shaniwarwada in the city on December 31.

In the FIR, Dhavale, along with others including Sagar Gorkhe, Harshali Potdar, Ramesh Gaychor, Deepak Dengle and Jyoti Jagtaop, have been accused of delivering provocative speeches, shouting slogans and singing provocative songs.

The Kabir Kala Manch members have been charged under Sections 153(a), 505(1)(b) and 117 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed by Tushar Ramesh Damgude at Vishrambaug police station.

Earlier, the police had booked Jignesh Mevani and Omar Khalid for promoting enmity between two groups and instigating violence. “We have filed a case against members of Kabir Kala Manch for their provocative speeches,” said Appasaheb Shevale, senior police inspector, Vishrambaug police station.

Violent protest broke out between two communities during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district. The violence had left a man dead and four others injured on January 1. Police have already filed an FIR against a group of youth “bearing blue flags” in connection with death of 29-year-old Rahul Phatangale.

Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima Koregaon battle, which the forces of the British East India Company had won over those of the Peshwa.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchables -- were part of the East India Company’s forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins and the victory was seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.