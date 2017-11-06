Kautilya’s ‘Arthashastra’ can be a model for preparing research oriented minds, says Maharashtra governor

Academic and research scholars must take a cue from Kautilya’s manual of statecraft, ‘Arthashastra’, to prepare a research-oriented mind through proper training and a proper method of learning, to explore further research areas of understanding the Indian national ethos, said C Vidyasagar Rao, governor of Maharashtra, on Sunday.

He was delivering his keynote address at the valedictory function of the two-day national day seminar entitled ‘National ethos in Bhartiya tradition of education and contemporary context’, organised by Prabhodhan Manch, Pune, the educational think tank of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), under the aegis of their Dnyan Samagam initiative.

He said, “The power to grasp what is taught, to retain it in memory, to discriminate between the important and unimportant and to draw interference deliberately helps imbibe the truth and helps in sticking to it. To prepare a research-oriented mind, political treatises like Kautilya’s Arthashastra have stated a necessity for proper training and a proper method of learning. Thus, taking such intellectual food, the scholars should explore new research areas for understanding the national ethos,” he said.

Rao further added that the tradition system of education was prevalent till the British rule. “The political and cultural onslaughts during the Mughal and British colonisation of India obstructed the flow of the originality of education from noble ideas,” he added.

Referring to the concept of nationalist academic pursuits, he said that it is essential for the academic community of today’s India to understand the significance of India-centric academics in humanities. The scholars must collect the ‘Bhartiya knowledge’ about the country. Education should be the strength of India and should seek the thinking reflected in the intellectual traditions of the past.

Advising the scholars to adopt innovative thinking in carrying out their academic works, the governor emphasised the need to provide an academic platform to the researchers who are committed to think beyond the provincially critical, politically biased and culturally subversive ideological models.

He also touched upon the wider prospective of knowledge generation and sharing, terming it as a uniting principle that renders the quality and purity of education. “With the passage of time, some elements of tradition degenerate and decline while some new elements get united with the tradition. It is the basic principle of modernity and is the sign of the continuity of tradition,” he said.