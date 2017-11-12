Killer tracks: Train crushes woman, 2 children to death at Pimpri railway station

Three people were knocked down by the Koyna Express train on Sunday afternoon, making this the third such incident in the past seven days. Two other unidentified bodies were found near the Pimpri railway station earlier this week.

Of the three, one was a woman of around 30 years of age, while the others were children - a girl and a boy - both between 7-9 years of age, according to the railway police. The incident happened when the woman and the two children were crossing the railway track. The three had alighted from a local train which was heading to Lonavla from Pune, according to the people on the spot. The three could not anticipate the arrival of the oncoming train and were hit by the train which arrived at a high speed.

The incident happened when the woman and the two children were crossing the railway track. The three had alighted from a local train which was heading to Lonavala from Pune, according to the people on the spot. The three could not anticipate the arrival of the oncoming train and were hit by the train which arrived at a high speed.

An unidentified body was found on the railway tracks near Pimrpi railway station on Monday. The man fell off the Pune-Indore Express while it was passing through Pimpri, according to railway police. The man was 5'4" tall and was found wearing a saffron colour shirt and blue denim, according to the police. He sustained injuries on his eyes, arms and legs, due to the fall, the police claimed.

An unidentified 45-year-old man, who arrived at the Pimpri railway station on early Tuesday morning, was run over by Deccan Express train while he was crossing the tracks at the Pimpri railway station, officials said. The accident left his body parts scattered along the railway tracks making it difficult for the Government Railway Police (GRP) to ascertain his identity.

Several other incidents were recorded in October as well. A Nigerian national was found dead along the railway tracks. Controversy ensued when the body was burnt for cremation by police sub-inspector (PSI) NT Ovhal of the railway police on October 23 without informing the foreign registration office (FRO) or the African nationals’ association in India. An internal inquiry was ordered against PSI Ovhal for the unceremonious cremation.