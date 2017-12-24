Kolhapur cop takes guardianship of girl whose father was killed in custody

Pranjal Aniket Kothale, the three-year-old daughter of Aniket Kothale, who died in Sangli city police custody, met a police officer on Saturday. However, this time, the police officer vowed to be her guardian.

Deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Sujata Patil of Kohlapur police took over guardianship of Pranjal Kothale even as the criminal investigation department (CID) investigates a case against policemen accused of killing her Pranjali’s father.

DySP Patil met the family for the first time after accepting guardianship of Pranjal on Saturday and gave Sandhya Kothale, the mother, a cheque for Rs.25,000, along with school supplies for Pranjal.

“I wrote a letter to IG Vishwas Nangre-Patil and asked him to speak to the family as I did not know how receptive they would be. I want to set an example for the Beti Bachao initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said DySP Patil.

The Kothale family, including Sandhya , the 25-year-old wife of the deceased Aniket and the brother Ashish Kothale, were happy to receive the aid from a police official.

DySP Patil has been in the police force for 30 years and was transferred to Hingoli a year ago. Mother to a daughter and two sons, DySP Patil is guardian to two other women in Hingoli.

Ashish Kothale has also filed a non-cognisable case against a man identified as Bhupesh Chandane, who allegedly circulated defamatory messages against Aniket. The messages called Aniket a thief who was caught by the police before the incident happened. Sandhya had earlier expressed concern about the stigma related to the case of robbery against Aniket that her child may have to face.

Advocate Ujwal Nikam, of the Ajmal Kasab case fame, has been appointed as special government pleader in the case of murder filed against five policemen and a civilian.

After the death of Aniket, when Bipin Bihari, the then additional DGP (Law and Order) of Maharashtra visited the family with IG Nangre Patil, Pranjal had asked her mother if “these were the policemen who killed her father”. The family has also blamed CID officials for operating the investigation at a snail’s pace.