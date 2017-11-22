Kopardi rape and murder: Quantum of sentence on Nov 29

A sessions court in Ahmednagar will pronounce the quantum of sentence for three convicts in the Kopardi rape and murder case on November 29. Earlier, the prosecution sought the death penalty for all three convicts in the case, calling it “rarest of the rare” incidents.

Following arguments from both sides, sessions judge Suvarna Kevale posted the matter for November 29, when she will pronounce the quantum of sentence.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said only the death sentence for all the three accused will send a right message to society, shocked by the incident in July 13, 2016 when a 14-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Kopardi village of Ahmednagar district.

On Tuesday, two convicts in the case sought life sentences instead of capital punishment during arguments on quantum of sentence at the sessions court.

The victim was returning home in the evening from her grandfather’s house when the trio grabbed her at an isolated location and committed crime, according to the 350-page chargesheet in the case.

The protest galvanised Marathas against Dalits as the accused were Dalits.

“We thank the public prosecutor, chief minister and the entire Maratha community for their efforts in bringing the accused to books. We expect the convicts to be awarded capital punishment,” said the mother of the victim after the court verdict.