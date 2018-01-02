Koregaon Bhima: Tension prevails as violence intensifies

Even as the police struggled to control violence at the Koregaon Bhima and Perne phata, there has been tension at the nearby village of Vadu where two groups had come face to face over vandalisation of a name plate over the samadhi of Govind Gaikwad.

Gaikwad had conducted the last rites of Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Following this, police booked 49 people from the village. To douse the situation, village representatives of both groups met over the issue with police trying to mediate between them.

The Monday’s violence however further increased the tension with one community plans to take out a march on Tuesday.

On Monday, the two warring groups met at the gram panchayat office seeking a resolution to the dispute in presence of villagers and office bearers of the gram panchayat. A decision was taken that the grave of Govind Gaikwad will be restored after an inspection to be done by the government officials which includes construction of an overhead roof.

A decision to take back the complaints lodged by the two groups against each other was also taken during the meeting. Rural SP Mohammad Suvez Haque visited village in the afternoon to take stock of the situation.

He appealed to citizens not to spread false messages on social media and applauded the efforts of the two groups for resolution of the dispute.