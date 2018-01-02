Koregaon Bhima violence: Stone-pelting incidents reported in Pune’s neighbouring districts

Pune Demanding action against those involved in the violent clashes in Koregaon Bhima, some Dalit groups called for a road bandh in Pimpri on Tuesday. Violent clashes between Dalit and Maratha communities were reported on Monday, after lakhs of Dalits gathered in the city to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

In Solapur, a workers’ union stopped the truck loading and unloading work in protest and called for a bandh since 12 am. In the city, two buses were vandalised near Dayanand College and in Rupa Bhavani Mandir. A group also staged protests on the Pune-Hyderabad highway earlier on Tuesday. The Ambedkar organisation called for a bandh in Pandharpur on Thursday.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Solapur police commissioner Mahadev Tambade said, “There were two incidences of stone pelting in the city early Tuesday morning. But the situation is under control now. No one was injured in the stone-pelting incident. Large police force has been deployed at sensitive areas in the city as a precautionary measure.”

Meanwhile, in Aurangabad, one police personnel was injured in a stone-pelting incident at Siddharth nagar around 11 am. Huge police force was deployed in the area. Three state transport bus passengers were injured in a ST bus stone-pelting incident at Gul Market road in Latur.