Korigad fort, a monsoon getaway for adventurers 

Korigad aka Koraigad is part of the fort chain which was built to protect Maval - Mulshi region from the possible invasions from Konkan side. Although the fort wasn’t involved in any noticeable battles, it played its role to keep a watch on the Korbaras Maval and Pavana area.

The last known battle on the fort was during 1818, when the Maratha warriors fought bravely against the British. Under the leadership of Col Prother, the invaders tried everything to capture the place but the battle went on for three days. Unfortunately, Prother succeeded in locating the ammunition storage building in the premises in the fort. The British focused their attack on the building with ammunition and it attack was enough to end all hopes for the Marathas.

They surrendered immediately on March 15, 1818. The fort derives its name from goddess Korai. A tiny temple of the goddess is still in good condition and had been renovated recently. The idol is four feet tall. It is said that the goddess was laden with beautiful jewellery before the British era.

After winning the fort, the soldiers looted the jewellery and it is to be believed that some of the ornaments were given to the sixth-century Mumbadevi temple in Mumbai. Bombay Presidency Gazetteer Vol 18 (Part III) clearly mentions that ornaments of Korai goddess worth ₹500 were offered to Mumbaidevi in 1818. Today, the fort is nothing but a picnic spot for weekend travellers.

Easy access from Lonavla and proximity of Sahara City (Amby Valley) has converted the fort to a good monsoon destination. People throng the fort on weekends during July-September to witness the entire place covered with fully blossomed tiny wild flowers.

Two beautiful lakes add to the spectacular views from atop the fort.

Koraigad Fort

What: Nature blessed ancient fort

Where: Near to Lonavla, 80 kms from Pune

When: 6am to 10pm