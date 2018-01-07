Lions Club, Vanarai sensitises one lakh students on environment in Pune

Around one lakh students and teachers of 120 schools were sensitised on various issues of environment through the ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative by Lions Club of Pune Eco Friends and the NGO Vanarai.

This environment education project concluded at Ramchandra Rathi Marathi Vidyalaya on Saturday.

Under this, teachers of 120 selected schools were trained in various aspects of ecological subjects i.e., biodiversity, waste management, Swachh Bharat, alternate energy, rooftop garden, kitchen garden, rainwater harvesting , pollution control, eco-friendly lifestyle, sustainable development and soil management.

Lions Club project chairman Anil Mandrupkar told Hindustan Times, “The workshop was conducted every last Friday of the month since the last three years and attended by school teachers.Then, teachers went back to the schools and imparted the programme/ learning to all students. Every quarter, good school projects were rewarded by Lions Clubs.”

Many workshops were organised at the school level as well, Mandrupkar added.

Vanarai, president, Ravindra Dharia expressed satisfaction with the collaboration and said that they would work with Lions Eco Friends in the future as well.

Chairman of Sunbright School, Sandip Beldare, said, “Students were happy after attending the session and immediately undertook a cleanliness drive at Ambegaon near the school.”

Out of 120 schools, Ramchandra Rathi Marathi Vidyalaya, Rachana Vidyalaya Holkarwadi; Sant Tukaram Vidyalaya, Dehu; Modern School, BT Shahani Vidyalaya played a vital role in this project.

The concluding event of ‘Catch Them Young’ was organised at the Ramchandra Rathi Marathi Vidyalaya in the presence of students. School teacher Seema Pawar and head master Madhavi Joshi thanked Lions Eco Friends and listed eco projects implemented by the school under the ‘Catch Them Young’ environment project. Club secretary Suhas Kulkarni assured to support such projects of schools in future too.