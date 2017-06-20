Lone Indian film shortlisted at Cannes by FTII student screened in Pune

Payal Kapadia’s film Afternoon clouds was screened to a packed auditorium at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Payal’s film was the only Indian film shortlisted at Cannes recently, and also won 'Special Mention' in the Official Competition at FILMADRID (2017) in Spain .

This film was in the Cinéfondation selection of the 70th Cannes film festival this year. The screening of the film was followed by an interaction with Kapadia, a student of FTII, where she explained that the film was made as a dialogue exercise for her second year project at the institute and it was shot inside the campus. The film depicts two women of different ages who are living together and how they deal with their ideas of love.

The film is about Kaki, a 60-year old widow, who lives with her house maid Malti from Nepal. The film takes place on an afternoon in their house, where a flower blossoms in the balcony. Malti meets a boy from her hometown unexpectedly. In the meantime, men spray mosquito repellents in the passage which gives Kaki bad dreams.

Other team members who worked on the film - Mayank Khurana (Cinematography), Ghanshyam Shimpi (Editing), Shreyank Nanjappa (Sound Design) and Darpan Chawla (Art Direction), were too present for the screening.

“It was a learning experience over all to be part of the prestigious Cannes,” said this young student, whose another film ‘The last mango before the monsoon’ was shown at The International Short Film Festival of Oberhausen (2015) where it won the FIPRESCI Award and Special Jury Mention. It also won the Best Film award at the Mumbai International Film Festival (2016) and Special Mention at FILMADRID (2015).