Maha-Metro to construct 59 pillars on Pune’s Mutha riverbed

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) will start constructing 59 pillars on the Mutha riverbed along the Deccan side lane of the Vanaz to Ramwadi road. These pillers will be constructed on the left side of the stretch within three kilometres.

Of the 59 pillars, 20 pillars will be constructed for Metro stations, while the remaining 29 pillars will be constructed for the Metro route. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given permission for floating tenders for construction of eight stations on the Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro corridor. According to officials, construction of three stations will start in the next 15 days.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro said, “The work of digging pits for constructing the Metro pillar will not damage the river. A scientific study was conducted with the help of the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). According to them, the Metro pillars will not damage the biodiversity of the river. The debris and soil from the digging will be put along the riverside.” As far as tree cutting is concerned, we will identify few trees and transplant them with modern technique, Dixit added.

The first phase of the project covers a distance of 31.254-km, which includes the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate corridor covering 16.6-km and the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor covering 14.7-km.

The total cost will be Rs.11,420 crore. The World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have approved a loan of Rs.6,325 crore. The civic body, in its budget for 2016-17, made a provision of Rs.67 crore for the Metro project.