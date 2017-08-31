Maha Metro to design integrated transport hub at Swargate

Following the instructions from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maha Metro corporation has started the pre-operation for the construction of an integrated transport hub at Swargate. The Maha Metro has also started the process to appoint a consultant for designing the project.

Maha Metro’s managing director, Brijesh Dixit, said that their agency has been given the responsibility of planning the integrated transport hub at Swargate.

“The chief minister has asked the Maha Metro to co-ordinate, plan and execute the integrated transport hub at Swargate. There is a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus station and PMPML bus stop at the said location already. The new design would will integrate all the transport models, with separate roads for each of them. There would also be safe roads for commuters to access the station,” said Brijesh Dixit.

Dixit also added that they will appoint a consultant to draw out a detailed plan very soon and once it is prepared, the plan will be presented to the media and citizens.

Maha Metro has four acres of land at Swargate and the metro station has been planned underground. Once this integrated transport hub is developed, there would be no traffic congestion at the chowk and private vehicles can also easily access this transport hub.

Earlier, the MSRDC had also made a similar plan for Swargate chowk in 2013, but at that time, the metro was not part of the design. But now, as the metro station is coming up at Swargate, there would be a completely new plan sketched out.

A PMC official, on condition of anonymity, said that there is 22 acres of land at Swargate chowk which belong to MSRTC, PMC and irrigation department. The PMC had earlier planned to erect water tanks to store water and supply for surrounding localities. But if there would be an integrated transport hub, these tanks would need to be either made underground or elevated.

The MSRTC had also earlier planned to develop a Swargate depo on a ‘build, operate and transfer’ basis, but has now cancelled the plan. Now, as the chief minister has taken an interest in this project, there are hopes that the new plan would be executed at a faster pace, said PMC officer.