Maha rains: Mumbai and UP bound trains cancelled, Central Railway brought to halt

The morning trains from Pune, DN11009 CSMT Pune-Sinhagad express, 12123 CSMT Pune Deccan Queen and 12125 CSMT Pune Pragati Express are cancelled due to derailment and waterlogging in Mumbai, according to central railway officials tweet.

With water logging in several places in Mumbai along the railways and low lying areas has brought the city and its transportation to a halt. The entire Central Railway was brought to a halt, though efforts have been made to slowly begin local trains.

The morning UP bound trains from Pune were also cancelled. 11008 Pune CSMT Deccan Express, 22106 Pune CSMT Indrayani Express and 12128 Pune CSMT Intercity express did not leave CSMT.

By which many of the long distance trains have been rescheduled.