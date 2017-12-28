Maharashtra 4th in country in PM Modi’s Mudra Scheme

Maharashtra stood at the fourth position in the country in terms of availing and utilising the ‘Mudra’ loan scheme of the country,” said Vijaya Rahatkar, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha and chairperson of Maharashtra state commission for women.

Rahatkar further added that the state has performed exceedingly well where women from the lowest rung of the society had availed soft loans without interest and guarantor and became independent and successful.

Rahatkar said, “During 2016-17, the loan amount estimated to be worth Rs.1.80 lakh crore was disbursed under the scheme and 70% of the amount went to women, which means that 1. 25 lakh crore amount was given to women. Besides tribal, backward, Dalit and Muslim women also availed the loan facility in fairly large numbers. The scheme has strengthened the financial backbone of the poorest section of womenfolk in the country especially Maharashtra.”

She further said that a high level of awareness of the Mudra scheme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has been created in the state and the government was committed to delivering the best services for women empowerment through different centrally-sponsored schemes.

Referring to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and its implementation in the state, Rahatkar said that her department was in touch with all the stakeholders and was working towards creation of greater awareness in the society regarding the issue. She also appealed to the citizens to come forward and lodge cases against the culprits so that a strong message is sent to the wrongdoers.

What is the Mudra scheme?

Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Ltd (MUDRA) is an NBFC supporting development of micro enterprise sector in the country. Mudra provides refinance support to banks / MFIs for lending to micro units having loan requirement upto Rs.10 lakh. Mudra provides refinance to micro business under the Scheme of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. The other products are for development support to the sector.