Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announces HSC, SSC board exam timetables

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday announced the timetable for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination, that will be held in 2018. However, as per the official statement released by the board, the timetable for now is tentative.

As per the statement, the HSC examinations have been scheduled to begin on February 21 and will conclude on March 20, 2018. However, the SSC exams will begin on March 1 and conclude on March 24, 2018.

The timetable for the February-March 2018 annual examination for Class 10 and 12, have been announced across nine divisions, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. For detailed timetable on the same, students are required to visit the official website of the board.

These dates, although tentative, had been announced after being revised as per the suggestions and objections which were invited from the students in the month of September 2017. Considering those, the board announced that there has been no changes made to the timetable for Class 12, however, there has been one alteration in the schedule for Class 10. Unlike the previously decided timetable, the revised one for SSC exam, has postponed the paper scheduled on March 5 to March 17.

According to the secretary of MSBSHSE, Krishnakumar Patil, the detailed final timetable will be directly sent to the schools and colleges. “Those that are sent to the respective schools and colleges should be considered as official by the students. They should not be misguided by timetables circulated on social media or the Internet,” Patil said.