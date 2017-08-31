 Man arrested for blackmailing youths through social media | pune news | Hindustan Times
Man arrested for blackmailing youths through social media

The cyber cell of the Pune police arrested Suhit Yashwant Jadhav, a resident of Nanded city in Pune, for using a female’s identity to chat with young men and later blackmailing them.

pune Updated: Aug 31, 2017 12:17 IST
HT Correspondent
According to cyber cell officials, the Bund garden police received complaints of blackmailing by an unidentified person.
According to cyber cell officials, the Bund garden police received complaints of blackmailing by an unidentified person.

The Pune police on Wednesday arrested a person for blackmailing youngsters after chatting with them on social media by using fake identities.

The cyber cell of the Pune police arrested Suhit Yashwant Jadhav, a resident of Nanded city in Pune, for using a female’s identity to chat with young men and later blackmailing them. The police have confiscated a laptop, three mobile phones and two debit cards.

According to cyber cell officials, the Bund garden police received complaints of blackmailing by an unidentified person. Police found that Jadhav had cheated around 30-40 men.

