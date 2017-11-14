Man arrested for molesting 10-year-old in Pune

A man was booked for molesting a 10-year-old girl from the neighbourhood under the jurisdiction of Khadak police station.

The man, identified as Zubair Shabbir Sayyed, was arrested by the police late on Monday night. The incident came to light when a woman from the neighbourhood found the girl crying around 4:30 pm on Monday.

When the woman asked her why she was crying, the girl revealed that “Zubair uncle” asked her if she was the daughter of Khan (name changed) and when she said yes, he touched her inappropriately and tried to drag her inside the public toilet in the area, according to the complaint filed by the woman in Khadak police station.

When asked if he had anything against the father of the child, assistant police inspector (API) Umaji Rathod said, “It does not seem so. However, it is a part of the investigation. He will be produced in the court today (Tuesday) and taken into police custody for further investigation.”

While API Rathod registered the case, female police sub-inspector Padole of Kahdak police station will be taking over the investigation.

According to the police, Sayyed threatened to hit her when the girl raised an alarm and tried to run away from the spot. He also threatened her with the consequences if she tried to inform her family members about the incident, added police.

When the girl revealed the matter to the woman who filed the complaint, she took her to Sayyed’s house where his mother was present. Since Sayyed himself was not present in the house, his mother called him home, the woman claimed.

After reaching home, Sayyed allegedly started abusing the people present in the house including the complainant woman and her sister-in-law.

When the women asked him stop abusing, he kicked the two women in the ribs, according to the complaint. He also broke the door of the child’s father’s shop and assaulted him, the complaint added.

The women in the area pulled him away from the child’s father after which the complainant woman approached the police.

A case under Sections 354, 323, 504, 506 and 427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.