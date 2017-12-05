Man arrested for murder of 71-year-old widow in Pune’s Dhanori

The suspect who allegedly murdered a 71-year-old woman in Dhanori area of Kondhwa on October 1 confessed to have committed the crime as the deceased woman’s husband owed him money.

The Vishrantwadi police on Tuesday arrested the man named Manish Chhada, 48, for the murder of Radha Madhavan Nair. Senior police inspector Sangeeta Patil, who was the investigation officer, said that the accused has been remanded to 13 days of police custody

According to the police, the suspect committed the crime over financial issues with the deceased woman’s husband, who had died a few years ago.

The man travelled to Goa, Chennai, Manipal, Vijayawada, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Puri, Ranchi, Tatanagar, Bokaro and Dhanbad before he was nabbed in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, according to Sameer Shaikh, assistant commissioner of police, crime-1.

While the man has no criminal history, he left a trail of unpaid hotel bills and stolen rented vehicles, according to Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune. Chhada is a postgraduate in hotel management from a local college in Pune and has family, including his second wife, in Jharkhand.

“His communication skills are good. He could have easily fooled anyone. The CCTV footage played a big role in zeroing in on him,” said DCP Sakore. Chhada earned a high salary until he lost his job at a local hotel after he started dating a woman while being married to his third wife, PI Patil said.

Nair was found dead with her throat slit in one of the bedrooms of her flat in Amba Nagari housing society in Dhanori area of Kondhwa on October 1. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against an unknown person. Chhada was named in the case.

Police officials had claimed that it was prima facie a case of robbery as the gold chain and bangles on the woman’s body were missing.

The complaint in the case was filed by the deceased woman’s grandson, Mehul Nijwan, 21, who lives in Camp. Nair was a widow living alone in the house on the second floor of the building for the past few years, according to the neighbours.

The police said that the missing jewellery was worth ~1,50,000. The woman was found with her throat slit, while there was no sign of disturbance in any part of the room or the house, according to police sub inspector Suresh Mane who was part of the police team that reached the spot.