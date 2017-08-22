Man arrested for raping six-year-old in Pune’s Hadapsar labour camp

A 26-year-old man was arrested for raping a six-year-old girl on Monday. The man was produced at a local court on Monday and was sent to police custody for seven days.

The accused was identified as Cashmu alias Sadarealam Mohammad Umar Khan, a resident of Kale Padal area under Wanowrie police jurisdiction.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Rekha Kale, the investigation officer of Wanowrie police station, registered the case late on Sunday night against the man who is originally from Uttar Pradesh.

Khan was booked under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4, 6 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Living in a construction workers’ labour camp at Hadapsar, the family of the girl and Khan stayed opposite to each other in tin huts, PSI Kale said. “The man abused the girl and left her outside her house after she started crying. When her parents found her crying, she told them what he had done,” said PSI Kale.

The parents of the girl are from Naugad in Chhattisgarh.