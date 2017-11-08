Man killed in police custody in Sangli, sub inspector suspended

Sub Inspector Yuvraj Kamte and another staff of Sangli city police station were suspended and taken to custody after a man caught for dacoity was allegedly found killed in police custody. The deceased, Aniket Kothale, was arrested along with another person for robbing a motorbike-borne man of ₹2,000 at knifepoint.

The relatives of the deceased had surrounded the police station on Tuesday demanding to see him. State youth Congress members were also present when the people surrounded the police station.

While the officials and employees of Sangli police station were evading questions, Vishwas Nangre Patil, inspector general of police (IGP), Kolhapur range addressed a press conference in Sangli and visited the family of the deceased on Wednesday afternoon. It then came to light that the police had tried to burn Kothale’s body in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The police were initially denying the claims of having killed Kothale in police custody and said that he had run away from the police station while being taken to interrogation room from the lock-up. However, local reporters claim that the police could not produce the CCTV footage for those two hours.

The series of events in the case and the time of Kothale's death is not clear yet. However, police had claimed that the two tried to run away after their arrest. The police had also claimed that while Kothale ran away to Hubli in Karnataka, his accomplice escaped to Nipani, also in Karnataka.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) published a set of data recorded in the country on October 11. It included number of encounters and the number of deaths in police as well as judicial custody.

A total of 191 cases were registered on deaths in police custody, out of which, 145 were based on intimation from the police authorities, stated the figures released by NHRC in October.

Maharashtra was second in the number of deaths in judicial custody (prison) with 129 deaths recorded deaths.

"Uttar Pradesh with 380 cases of deaths in judicial custody tops the list, followed by Maharashtra (129), Punjab (125), West Bengal (125), Madhya Pradesh (115), Bihar (112), Rajasthan (79), Tamil Nadu (65), Odisha (60) and Jharkhand (58)," the statement from NHRC said.