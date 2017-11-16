Manasi Kirloskar wows House of Lords, UK Parliament, with Indo-UK trade talks

Pune-based businesswoman, Manasi Kirloskar, recently delivered a speech on India-UK business relations, at the House of Lords, UK Parliament. She was present there for a special address as a distinguished guest and speaker on the occasion of the 17th annual London Global Convention of IOD (Institute of Directors, India) on October 27.

As the executive director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd, she addressed an audience of top professionals ranging from policy makers and leading business houses to government authorities from across the globe. The convention, further provided a platform for discussion and debate on pressing issues concerning the governments of both countries.

“I would like to say that whilst the strong intent of both governments will definitely be a deciding factor in the future of economic relations between our nations, it will be the sincerity of intent and the strength of the people to people relations that will shape the determination of the governments,” said Kirloskar, while concluding the speech.

She is the fifth generation businesswoman and the heiress of the 150-year-old family business legacy, and has attended many such addresses to speak about her journey. She has also spoken on multiple occasions about her social non-profit venture, ‘Caring with Colour’, which aims at changing the education paradigm in schools by making learning a more focused-on matter and an enjoyable experience, especially for under-priviledged children. The first pilot project of the venture will begin this month in Bengaluru.