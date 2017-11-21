Many investors are suffering due to the criminal breach of trust, says Gosavi, one of the investors allegedly duped by DS Kulkarni

Ashok Kisan Gosavi (60), a retired employee from Sandvik Asia, is one of the investors allegedly duped by DS Kulkarni. Following are excerpts of his conversation with Nadeem Inamdar.

Have you filed a case?

We have come to lodge a complaint against DS Kulkarni for cheating us in Adhi Ghar Nantar Paise (First house and later money) scheme. We had applied for a one BHK (bedroom-house-kitchen) in DSK Nandan Van project, but are yet to get the refund of my 10 per cent deposit. Besides, the construction hasn’t started and I am being forced to pay the EMI for the home loan.

Can you explain your case in detail?

I am a retired person and it is my daughter who booked the flat, where I am the co-borrower. She lost her job and now it is really difficult to pay the EMI of ₹21,000 per month. The loan was disbursed by the home loan company to DSK in violation of the banking rules and we are being forced to suffer needlessly. We want our amount refunded at the earliest.

What are your plans?

We are lodging a case against the group with EOW and our main demand is refund of our booking amount. There are many more who had to suffer the same ordeal due to the criminal breach of trust by the builder. Our main contention is that the loan was disbursed before the actual construction took place. The builder was supposed to pay the EMI till possession, but because of the worst financial condition, he is unable to pay. A legal notice has been served to the builder in this regard.