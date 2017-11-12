Marathi-Malvani film on love for transistor radio heads for international circuit

Redu (Radio) a Marathi-Malvani film by first-time director Sagar Chaya Vanjari based in the mid-1970s around the love for a transistor radio has scored a hat-trick with its selection in three international film festivals. Sagar is a Pune-based film editor who has worked on national award winning films like ‘Investment’.

It is the only Marathi film to be selected for the competition section of the Kolkata International Film festival (KIFF) and the only Indian film in the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF). The third festival where it will be screened is the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa.

Set in the backdrop of rural Konkan, Redu is a simple story of one man’s life, love, values, and his will to go on. The lead character Tatu is a short-tempered, irate middle-aged man who is fascinated and curious to see a small portable transistor, for the first time in his life.

The gadget makes his ordinary life full of excitement and fun and Tatu soon gets very attached to the radio, the newest member of his family. A sudden loss of the prized possession leaves him disheartened and dejected. Refusing to accept this altered reality, he embarks on a quest to reclaim what once belonged to him.

“Nowadays, if we lose a gadget, we don’t give it much importance; but in those days even a single gadget meant a lot to its owner,” said Sagar about the film. He prefers to add his mother’s name to his surname and says “it is because of my mother that I am what I am. Had she not encouraged me, I would not have come into this profession.”

Produced by Naval Kishor Sarda, Sagar decided to direct the film after he heard the script, especially the climax. The story and screenplay is by Sanjay Navgire, making liberal use of the Malvani dialect to give it a realistic feel of the Konkan.

“We haven’t really heard the use of Malvani in mainstream cinema , though late actor Macchindra Kambli was the first to introduce it to mainstream theatre. Hence, I wanted to do a film in Malvani. This language is very sweet and helps prove the proverb that people from Konkan are simple at heart,” he said.

Redu was shot in 23 days on location in Malvan, Kankavli, Devgad and Acchra showcasing 34 fresh locations last year in January, using 55 local actors.

Actors like Chaya Kadam and music director Vijay Gavande from Malvan faced the challenge of ensuring authentic Malvani in the film.

Creating the 1970s set was an uphill task as it was tough to locate a mud-and-brick house and avoid tar roads everywhere.