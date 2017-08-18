Maulvi from West Bengal arrested for sexually exploiting minor girl in Pune

Pune rural police have arrested a Maulvi from West Bengal for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl. The girl has complained that she was sexually exploited at a mosque inTurukwadi village of Rajgurunagar tehsil.

The incident came to the light when the girl refused to accompany her parents to Turukwadi. The girl's grandmother and grandfather stay at Turukwadi. The family was to go to the village for some function. The girl's parents insisted on going to the village but she refused. Later, parents took the girl into confidence when she narrated the entire incident.

Rajgurunagar police said that the girl was staying at Turukwadi village with her grandfather and grandmother during summer vacation. She was sent there to learn Urdu language. Turukwadi mosque has a provision to teach Urdu language and she was staying there from May 12 to May 28. According to the statement given by the girl, the Maulvi used to give her chocolates and forced her to conduct unnatural sexual acts.

The girl was taken by parents at the end of May this year when schools were about to open. She, however, did not share anything with her parents. The girl also complained that the Maulvi used to catch her when nobody used to be in the mosque.

Parents rushed to Turukwadi after the girl disclosed her experience, although, by then, the Maulvi had got wind of the development and left the village. Following this, her parents approached the police and the Maulvi was caught in Pune during the wee hours on Thursday.

Maulvi has been identified as Shahid Raza Munir. He resident of Darjeeling in West Bengal. He has been remanded to six days of police custody. Offences under the Prevention Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against Munir.