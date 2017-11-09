MCOCA slapped on 4 suspended cops, advocate and 12 others in Pune

The city police on Thursday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against four suspended police officials, advocate Satish Mancharkar and 12 others including notorious criminal Lubya alias Santosh Chintamani Chandilkar, 36, for conspiring to kill local politician Kailash Kadam.

The four police employees were identified as constables S Chandanshive, S Kokre, S Khade and V Mandhre attached with the Pune police headquarters. Kalya alias Raju Mahadev Patre, 32, from Ambegaon, Santosh Macchindra Jagtap, from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Lubya were serving jail time for various crimes.

The crimes include murder, attempted murder and robbery, when they escaped while on their way back to the Yerawada prison from the court escorted by the team of four constables, according to a statement issued by Basavraj Teli, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1 on September 15. The three were serving jail time in a case which also has charges under MCOCA.

The plan to help them escape jail was later found to have been laid by advocate Mancharkar who had served time in Yerawada. Suresh Swaminath Zende, 29, a resident of Thergaon, had helped advocate Mancharkar execute the plan.

The entire plan was hatched to kill Congress member and former corporator from Pune, Kailash Kadam, according to the police. 12 others were also booked under MCOCA for being a part of the conspiracy.

The recommendation to invoke MCOCA against the 17 people was made by assistant police inspector (API) Nitin Bhoyar of unit 4 of the Pune police crime branch to additional police commissioner Pradeep Deshpande. Subsequently orders were issued by Rashmi Shukla, commissioner of Pune police.

Unit 4 had made one of the first arrests in the case when they had nabbed Patre.