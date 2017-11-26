This ‘Leaf’ from Pune’s adventure tree cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari... in 30 days

Pune city has always produced adventure enthusiasts in a variety of fields. From Ironman finisher Kaustubh Radkar to Everest climber Krishna Patil, many from the city have achieved success going beyond their comfort zone. And now Pune’s Patil family has joined the list of such personalities. Pune-based adventure enthusiast Satish Patil, his wife Jagruti and 14-year-old daughter Sai, recently cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on their bicycles. Their mission was to complete the 3,400-km bicycle expedition within 30 days. A scientist by profession, Patil has been an adventure junkie since his childhood. But he went a step ahead and was shared his passion with his wife Jagruti and 14-year-old daughter Sai.

“We called ourselves as LEAF- Life Enhancing Adventure Family,” said Patil, who has now informed Limca book of world records and India book of records of their challenge. “There are some riders who have completed this expedition in the past, but as per my knowledge, no one has done it with a family. So in that segment, I feel that we are the pioneers,” he added.

“It was definitely a new concept. I have always been interested in adventure. I had earlier travelled from Pune to Singapore on a motorbike; from Pune to Kanyakumari on bicycle, but engaging in an adventure activity with my family was something that I never thought of. Fortunately, my wife and daughter were enthusiastic and they supported the idea whole heartedly,” said Patil.

As a part of their planning and preparation, and to test the physical endurance and stamina, the Patil family decided to take a small expedition – Pune to Goa in four days, covering a distance of 450 kms. It was then that Patil decided that they were ready to take on a bigger challenge and chalked out plans for the Kashmir-Kanyakumari expedition.

The trio started their journey from Kashmir on October 15 and reached Kanyakumari on November 13. The family travelled a total of 3,400 kms with 100 to 170 kms per day and took the route from Jammu to Panipat to Jhansi to Agra to Nagpur to Bengaluru and then Kanyakumari.

“The Pune-Goa expedition had boosted our confidence but travelling for such a long distance for 30 continuous days takes a toll on your body and mind. Also, crossing the mountain ranges is a difficult task and we crossed three mountain ranges of Satpura in Madhya Pradesh, Nirmal between Nagpur and Telangana and Nilgiris near Bengaluru. Some climbs were really challenging, but we managed to tackle those,” said Patil.

Life-changing experience

The family also spread awareness about the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign along the way.

“We told people we met along the way about what we were doing. We spoke to young girls, especially in remote areas. And watching me and my daughter riding along with my husband was a rare sight for them and we received heart-warming welcomes everywhere,” said Jagruti, Satish Patil’s wife.

For 14-year-old Sai, it was a life-changing experience. “We faced several issues on the road including lack of toilets for women, tremendous heat, fatigue, exertion and health ailments, but the trip was unforgettable,” she said.