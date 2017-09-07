Minister’s daughter off to UK, IAS officer’s son headed to US on state scholarships... Pune NCP Youth wing stage protest

The Nationalist Congress Party’s youth wing on Thursday agitated in front of the Social Welfare commissioner’s office to condemn the selection of a minister’s daughter, and the son of an IAS officer, for a special state scholarship to study abroad.

Social justice minister Rajkumar Badole’s daughter, Shruti Rajkumar Badole, will study at the University of Manchester in the UK, while department secretary Dinesh Waghmare’s son, Antariksh Dinesh Waghmare, will study at the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

NCP alleged that Badole is in charge of this department and it is wrong to choose his own daughter for this special scholarship.

The minister’s daughter and the bureaucrat’s son are among 35 students deemed eligible this year.

While Shruti Badole will pursue her PhD in Astronomy and Astrophysics for three years, Antariksh Waghmare will do a two-year Master of Science course in Information Systems.

Meanwhile, Shruti Badole has written a social media post denying any infuence in her getting the scholarship and claiming she got it on her own merit. She says she was selected through the proper process and has a degree from IIT Chennai.

NCP youth wing city president Rakesh Kamate led the agitation. NCP members Mahendra Pathare, Kunal Vede Patil and Manoj Pachpute were present and demanded the resignation of the minister and IAS officer.